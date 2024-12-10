Left Menu

Syria on the Brink: Rebels Usher in New Era Amid Israeli Incursions

Israeli military incursions into Syria follow the dramatic overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by a rebel alliance, unsettling regional stability. Rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa begins transitional talks as Israeli strikes persist. Global powers weigh in as Syria's financial and oil sectors resume work amid calls for building a new governance system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:21 IST
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a significant development in the Middle East, Israeli troops have advanced 25 km southwest of Damascus, according to Syrian security sources. This incursion follows Israel's establishment of a buffer zone in southern Syria and marks an escalation of hostilities with Syrian targets hit by airstrikes overnight.

The rapid overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by a rebel alliance has left Syrians and international stakeholders in a state of uncertainty. Rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has initiated discussions regarding a transitional government.

Despite unrest, there are signs of a return to normalcy as Syrian banks and oil sectors prepare to resume operations. The international community watches closely as this new phase in Syria’s tumultuous history unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

