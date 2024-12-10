Syria on the Brink: Rebels Usher in New Era Amid Israeli Incursions

In a significant development in the Middle East, Israeli troops have advanced 25 km southwest of Damascus, according to Syrian security sources. This incursion follows Israel's establishment of a buffer zone in southern Syria and marks an escalation of hostilities with Syrian targets hit by airstrikes overnight.

The rapid overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by a rebel alliance has left Syrians and international stakeholders in a state of uncertainty. Rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has initiated discussions regarding a transitional government.

Despite unrest, there are signs of a return to normalcy as Syrian banks and oil sectors prepare to resume operations. The international community watches closely as this new phase in Syria’s tumultuous history unfolds.

