Syria on the Brink: Rebels Usher in New Era Amid Israeli Incursions
Israeli military incursions into Syria follow the dramatic overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by a rebel alliance, unsettling regional stability. Rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa begins transitional talks as Israeli strikes persist. Global powers weigh in as Syria's financial and oil sectors resume work amid calls for building a new governance system.
In a significant development in the Middle East, Israeli troops have advanced 25 km southwest of Damascus, according to Syrian security sources. This incursion follows Israel's establishment of a buffer zone in southern Syria and marks an escalation of hostilities with Syrian targets hit by airstrikes overnight.
The rapid overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad by a rebel alliance has left Syrians and international stakeholders in a state of uncertainty. Rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa has initiated discussions regarding a transitional government.
Despite unrest, there are signs of a return to normalcy as Syrian banks and oil sectors prepare to resume operations. The international community watches closely as this new phase in Syria’s tumultuous history unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IGF Middle East & Africa 2024: Crafting 'Limitless Horizons' in Dubai
Kia India Sets Sights on Middle East and Africa for Export Expansion
Biden Welcomes Middle East Ceasefire as Hope for Peace
Israel, Hezbollah Agree to U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire: A New Dawn in Middle East Conflict
Ceasefire Agreements Signal Hope for Middle East Peace