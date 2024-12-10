Chagossians Rally for Sovereignty: A Final Stand

Chagossians residing in Britain have vowed to protest a sovereignty deal involving their islands, viewing it as their "last chance" to push for a reevaluation. The proposed agreement involves Britain handing over control of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius while maintaining authority over the strategic British-U.S. Diego Garcia military base.

The deal has sparked significant disapproval, notably from an ally of the U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Mauritius's new leader, Navin Ramgoolam. This opposition has rejuvenated hopes among the Chagossian diaspora, many of whom were forcibly removed from the Indian Ocean archipelago over 50 years ago and resettled in Britain.

Community leader Frankie Bontemps expressed determination to protest, including staging sit-ins or hunger strikes, should it become necessary. The new arrangement permits Mauritius to commence a resettlement program across the islands, excluding Diego Garcia. Yet, many Chagossians demand a decision-making role in their fate, advocating for a referendum.

