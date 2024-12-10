Trump Organization Pledges Ethical Separation from U.S. Government

The Trump Organization, the family business of former President Donald Trump, is implementing a significant separation between its activities and those of the U.S. government, according to Eric Trump. He disclosed this detail during an interview with Reuters in Abu Dhabi.

The organization, heavily rooted in the U.S. market, also has expansive business interests abroad, specifically noting operations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. During Donald Trump's presidency, he transferred the company's operational control to his sons, Eric and Donald Jr., while he retained ownership.

Eric Trump reassured that the company will maintain strict ethical standards, drawing from his experience during the first term. He committed to responsibly managing any conflicts of interest, asserting, 'There will be a very large wall between anything related to our company and anything related to government,' highlighting their commitment to ethical governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)