Sparks Fly Over Lalu Prasad's Controversial Comments on Mahila Samvad Yatra

RJD president Lalu Prasad criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' with a derogatory remark, sparking backlash from BJP and JD(U) leaders. They condemned Prasad for allegedly insulting women and questioned his mindset, defending the purpose of Kumar’s initiative aimed at women's interaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RJD president Lalu Prasad has once again ignited controversy with his recent remarks on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's planned 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'. Prasad's comment, perceived as derogatory, suggests the initiative was a guise to 'ogle at women', drawing sharp criticisms from JD(U) and BJP leaders.

BJP and JD(U) representatives have labeled Prasad's remarks as offensive to women. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticized Prasad's mindset, while Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal expressed disappointment over the insult directed at women and the state's leadership.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar vehemently condemned Prasad's statement. They urged him to focus on his party's affairs, especially given his past controversies. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar plans to proceed with the Yatra to gauge public sentiment ahead of upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

