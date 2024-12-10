Sparks Fly Over Lalu Prasad's Controversial Comments on Mahila Samvad Yatra

RJD president Lalu Prasad has once again ignited controversy with his recent remarks on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's planned 'Mahila Samvad Yatra'. Prasad's comment, perceived as derogatory, suggests the initiative was a guise to 'ogle at women', drawing sharp criticisms from JD(U) and BJP leaders.

BJP and JD(U) representatives have labeled Prasad's remarks as offensive to women. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary criticized Prasad's mindset, while Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal expressed disappointment over the insult directed at women and the state's leadership.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar vehemently condemned Prasad's statement. They urged him to focus on his party's affairs, especially given his past controversies. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar plans to proceed with the Yatra to gauge public sentiment ahead of upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)