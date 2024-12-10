Left Menu

Netanyahu on Trial: A Leader's Double Duty Amid War and Allegations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified in his ongoing corruption trial while overseeing a war in Gaza. Alleging media bias against his security policies, Netanyahu is charged with corruption but denies wrongdoing. His trial takes place as Israel faces internal divisions and international legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:12 IST
Netanyahu on Trial: A Leader's Double Duty Amid War and Allegations
Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand for the first time in his longstanding corruption trial, arguing that he has been unfairly targeted for his stringent security policies. At 75, the first sitting prime minister of Israel to face criminal charges gave testimony amid ongoing conflict in Gaza and regional tensions, including in Syria.

Last week, judges mandated that Netanyahu, indicted in 2019, must testify three times weekly, necessitating a balancing act between court hearings and overseeing defense operations. During his four-hour testimony, his military secretary interrupted twice to deliver messages, illustrating his responsibilities as prime minister alongside legal proceedings.

Netanyahu criticized the Israeli media, accusing it of bias due to his stance against a Palestinian state. Indicted for allegedly securing regulatory favors from media moguls in exchange for positive coverage, Netanyahu denies all charges. The trial, now taking place in an underground courtroom in Tel Aviv for security reasons, has rekindled pre-war controversies as political unity in Israel faces strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024