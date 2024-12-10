Netanyahu on Trial: A Leader's Double Duty Amid War and Allegations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stand for the first time in his longstanding corruption trial, arguing that he has been unfairly targeted for his stringent security policies. At 75, the first sitting prime minister of Israel to face criminal charges gave testimony amid ongoing conflict in Gaza and regional tensions, including in Syria.

Last week, judges mandated that Netanyahu, indicted in 2019, must testify three times weekly, necessitating a balancing act between court hearings and overseeing defense operations. During his four-hour testimony, his military secretary interrupted twice to deliver messages, illustrating his responsibilities as prime minister alongside legal proceedings.

Netanyahu criticized the Israeli media, accusing it of bias due to his stance against a Palestinian state. Indicted for allegedly securing regulatory favors from media moguls in exchange for positive coverage, Netanyahu denies all charges. The trial, now taking place in an underground courtroom in Tel Aviv for security reasons, has rekindled pre-war controversies as political unity in Israel faces strain.

