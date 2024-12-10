Left Menu

Navigating Trump's Trade Threats: Insights from Izumi Kobayashi

Izumi Kobayashi, director at Japanese firms Mizuho Financial, Omron, and ANA, advises against overreacting to Trump’s tariff threats on Chinese goods due to China's vast market size. At the Reuters NEXT conference, she highlights the challenges of exiting economic engagements with China.

Updated: 10-12-2024 23:59 IST
Amidst mounting concerns surrounding the trade policies of President-elect Donald Trump, Izumi Kobayashi, a director with influential roles in firms like Mizuho Financial, Omron, and ANA, calls for calm. Speaking on Tuesday, she advised companies against overreacting to potential tariffs on Chinese goods.

During the Reuters NEXT conference in New York, Kobayashi emphasized the difficulty of withdrawing operations from China, noting the country's critical market size. Her insights come at a time when businesses are strategizing about future international engagements.

Kobayashi's remarks highlight the tightrope companies must walk in balancing geopolitical pressures with the realities of global trade, especially with major players like China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

