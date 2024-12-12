Turbulence in South Korea: Yoon Faces Political Storm

In a dramatic political confrontation, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has accused his adversaries of being "anti-state forces" while defending his controversial martial law order. The president's remarks follow alleged North Korean interference in elections and his subsequent unsuccessful attempt to mobilize the military to safeguard democracy.

Speaking publicly for the first time since apologizing and entrusting his future to political allies, Yoon declared his determination to fight until the end, even in the face of potential impeachment. The ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader, Han Dong-hoon, has suggested an impeachment vote if Yoon does not voluntarily step down, further intensifying the political tumult.

As South Korea's political landscape remains precarious, the president is also under criminal inquiry for attempting insurrection. Accusations of an unverified North Korean hack on the National Election Commission add complexity, particularly following PPP's April election defeat which heightened democratic concerns and compromised U.S. relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)