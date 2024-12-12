Sinn Fein's Path to Power: A Balancing Act Amidst Political Challenges

Sinn Fein, the left-wing Irish nationalist party, is at a crossroads after seeing its opinion poll lead wither and facing a general election defeat.

With momentum towards a united Ireland at stake, the party must choose between rebuilding a divided left coalition or mending ties with centre-right rivals like Fianna Fail.

The party grapples with internal challenges as tougher immigration policies sway traditional bases and younger voters, complicating party leader McDonald's balancing act.

