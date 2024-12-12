Left Menu

The Divide Over 'One Nation, One Election': A Political Crossroad

The 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, spearheaded by a high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, has garnered support from 32 political parties, while 15 remain opposed. Key national parties like Congress and AAP have expressed concerns over constitutional implications. The government is set to introduce related bills soon.

In a pivotal development, the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative gains traction, backed by 32 of the 47 political parties consulted. Spearheaded by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind, the proposal faces resistance from 15 parties, including Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, which argue it threatens democratic principles.

Ahead of impending legislation, Kovind revealed that parties like the Bharatiya Janata Party and National People's Party support simultaneous elections, citing economic and social benefits. Meanwhile, critics voice concerns about potential violations of constitutional integrity and the marginalization of regional parties.

The Union Cabinet's approval could lead to the draft bills being introduced in the current Parliamentary session. Opponents like the CPI(M) highlight fears of a power shift towards national parties, emphasizing the need for local political autonomy.

