Political Turmoil: Azam Khan's Critique Sparks Rift in Samajwadi Party

Jailed leader Azam Khan criticized the INDIA bloc for neglecting Rampur's destruction, alleging Muslim leadership repression. His critique of the alliance has stirred internal party conflict, with some demanding his expulsion for causing division. Debate ensues over leadership change, highlighting political unrest within the Samajwadi Party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has openly criticized the INDIA bloc. Accusing them of overlooking Rampur's plight, Khan claims that the Muslim political power is being systematically weakened.

Khan, currently serving time in Sitapur jail, sent a letter voicing his concerns. He condemned the alliance's silence, suggesting the inaction might force Muslims to reevaluate their political stance.

Meanwhile, within the party, Mashkoor Ahmed Munna has called for Khan's expulsion, blaming him for internal rifts. This infighting has led to discussions about a potential leadership shake-up, as party members debate the future direction in Rampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

