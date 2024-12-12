Left Menu

CM Mann Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election', Calls for Unified Education and Healthcare

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann criticized the Modi government's focus on 'One Nation, One Election', advocating instead for unified education and healthcare systems. He expressed concerns about political motives overshadowing public welfare, emphasized Punjab's social harmony, and addressed recent security incidents involving Shiromani Akali Dal leaders.

CM Mann Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election', Calls for Unified Education and Healthcare
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has voiced strong opposition to the Modi government's focus on implementing 'One Nation, One Election'. In a pointed statement, Mann contends that the government should instead prioritize 'one nation, one education, and one healthcare' to truly benefit the citizens.

Expressing concerns outside the Parliament House, Mann labeled the election focus as an arbitrary move, benefiting primarily the ruling party's political motives. He accused the central government of neglecting public welfare in favor of its interests, a stance he described as dictatorial and detrimental to regional parties.

On state matters, CM Mann praised Punjab's strengthened law and order under his leadership and reiterated the state's commitment to resident security. He highlighted Punjab's deep-rooted social harmony and mutual tolerance, traits he said prevent hate from taking root. Addressing recent violence, Mann assured ongoing investigations into an attack on Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, citing challenges faced in obtaining critical evidence. Meanwhile, he celebrated Aam Aadmi Party's new parliamentary office, urging it to champion public issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

