BJP Maharashtra Conclave: Youth Outreach & Leadership Felicitation

The BJP in Maharashtra, after a remarkable election victory, is organizing a state-level convention in Shirdi on January 12. The event will focus on launching a new youth outreach program inspired by Swami Vivekanand's ideology and will feature key figures like Amit Shah and J P Nadda.

The BJP in Maharashtra is gearing up for a significant state-level convention in the temple town of Shirdi on January 12, following their massive poll victory. One of the key agendas at this gathering will be the launch of a youth outreach program aimed at engaging the younger demographic.

This one-day event in Shirdi, located approximately 240km from Mumbai in Ahilyanagar district, is expected to see attendance from prominent leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, alongside over 10,000 party office-bearers and workers, according to a statement released on Friday.

Inspired by Swami Vivekanand's ideology, the newly conceived campaign will be inaugurated during the conclave. Notably, the convention coincides with National Youth Day, celebrated in honor of Vivekanand's birth anniversary. The occasion will also witness the felicitation of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who commenced his third term on December 5, having led the ruling alliance to a decisive victory in the recent elections.

