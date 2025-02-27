Left Menu

JP Nadda Kicks Off Odisha Visit with National Health Mission Event

Union Health Minister JP Nadda starts his two-day Odisha visit to lead a National Health Mission event in Puri. As BJP president, Nadda's schedule includes a public healthcare summit, temple visit, and discussions with party leaders amid strategic state political developments.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda commenced his two-day tour of Odisha on Thursday. During his visit, he will attend a key event under the National Health Mission, scheduled in Puri on February 28.

Upon arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, Nadda, who is also the BJP national President, was welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal, and other senior leaders. Afterward, he headed to Konark where he planned to stay overnight, according to BJP state unit Vice President Biranchi Narayan Tripathy.

Nadda will inaugurate the ninth national summit on Good, Replicable Practices and Innovation in Public Healthcare System in India, organized by NHM, and unveil the report of the 16th Common Review Mission. Key figures like CM Majhi and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling will also attend the function. Before departing for Bhubaneswar, Nadda will visit the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri and engage in discussions with party leaders concerning the selection of the state's BJP president.

