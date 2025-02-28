JP Nadda Inaugurates 9th National Summit on Good & Replicable Practices and Innovation in Public Healthcare in Puri, Odisha

The Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda inaugurated the 9th National Summit on Good & Replicable Practices and Innovation in the Public Healthcare System today in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Puri, Dr. Sambit Patra. The two-day summit aims to highlight and document successful healthcare practices and innovations implemented across States and Union Territories (UTs), fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration to address public health challenges effectively.

Strengthening the Healthcare System

Shri JP Nadda emphasized the remarkable progress India has made in healthcare since 2014. He underscored the significance of the National Health Policy 2017, which shifted the focus from curative to comprehensive healthcare, encompassing preventive, promotive, curative, and tertiary care services. The Union Government remains committed to ensuring affordable and quality healthcare services for all citizens, with notable advancements under initiatives like Ayushman Arogya Mandir and the National Health Mission (NHM).

Key Healthcare Achievements and Future Goals

The Health Minister lauded India’s progress in maternal and child health, citing the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) decline, which is twice the global average. The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Under-5 Mortality Rate have also seen substantial reductions. Odisha was particularly recognized for its significant improvements in these areas.

Shri Nadda also highlighted India’s global recognition in disease control:

WHO’s World Malaria Report 2024 acknowledges India’s substantial reduction in malaria cases.

WHO Global TB Report 2024 notes a 17.7% decline in TB incidence (2015-2023), surpassing the global average of 8.3%.

The 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign, launched across 455 districts in 33 states, has already identified 500,000 TB patients.

Role of Community and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

Acknowledging the role of Jan Bhagidari (community participation), Shri Nadda credited ASHA workers, SHOs, and grassroots health professionals for driving India’s healthcare achievements. He stressed the need for empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions to enhance local healthcare services.

On the rising challenge of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), he emphasized the importance of lifestyle changes and praised the Intensified Special NCD Screening Drive under NHM. This initiative provides free screenings for Diabetes, Hypertension, and three types of Cancer (Oral, Breast, and Cervical). A recent Lancet study highlighted a 90% increase in timely cancer treatment under AB PM-JAY, reducing delays and financial burdens for patients.

Expanding Cancer and Telemedicine Services

The Union Minister announced plans to establish daycare cancer centers in every district within three years, with 200 districts to be covered in 2025. Additionally, telemedicine services will be expanded to further strengthen healthcare accessibility across India.

Odisha’s Role in Healthcare Advancements

Speaking at the summit, Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi reaffirmed the state’s commitment to the Union Government’s vision of “Swasthya Odisha, Samruddh Odisha”, aligning with national goals under Swasthya Bharat. The merger of Odisha’s Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana with Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) will allow Odisha residents access to over 29,000 private hospitals nationwide, benefiting over 4.5 crore people, including migrant workers.

Odisha will also see the establishment of several national institutes:

National Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER)

National Institute of Speech and Hearing

New Government Nursing College

Four new Dental Colleges

Odisha’s Progress in Institutional Deliveries and Cancer Treatment

Odisha Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling highlighted the state’s remarkable increase in institutional deliveries (over 92%), resulting in reduced MMR and IMR. Cancer treatment and chemotherapy services have also been extended to district hospitals across the state.

Summit Highlights and Key Reports Released

The 9th National Summit on Best Practices serves as a platform for sharing innovative healthcare solutions. This initiative began in 2013, with prior summits fostering cross-learning among States/UTs. The current summit’s selection process began in December 2023, where 165 submissions were evaluated through the National Healthcare Innovation Portal (NHInP), leading to the selection of oral presentations and poster submissions.

The summit also witnessed the release of key healthcare reports:

Coffee Table Book on the 9th National Summit on Best Practices

16th Common Review Mission Report

Four Regional NHM Conference Reports (2024-25)

Non-Communicable Diseases Conference Report (Jan 2025)

The 16th Common Review Mission (CRM), conducted across 19 states in November 2024, involved field visits by 19 teams comprising government officials, public health experts, civil society representatives, and development partners. Their findings will help states optimize resources and enhance service delivery.

Conclusion

Smt. Punya Salila Srivastava, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry, emphasized the National Summits' role in delivering equitable, high-quality, and affordable healthcare services. She urged states to focus on quality enhancement and resource allocation to improve service delivery outcomes.

The summit was attended by senior officials from the Union Health Ministry, NHSRC, RRC-NE, and representatives from various states and UTs, marking another significant step in India's journey towards universal healthcare accessibility and innovation.