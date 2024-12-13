Left Menu

Defiance in the Rajya Sabha: A Political Showdown

In a dramatic session of the Rajya Sabha, efforts to impeach Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar led to chaos, with disputes between opposition and treasury benches. Dhankhar defended his integrity against opposition accusations while urging leaders to resolve the impasse. Tensions rose amid historic allegations against the Congress.

  India

In a heated Rajya Sabha session on Friday, the opposition's attempt to impeach Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar led to uproar among members, culminating in an early adjournment of proceedings.

Dhankhar, who emphasized his roots by declaring himself a 'farmer's son,' stood firm against the accusations, criticizing the opposition's approach as a deviation from constitutional norms.

Calls for dialogue between key leaders to resolve the conflict went unheeded, as historical allegations and partisan conflicts echoed through the debates, exacerbating tensions on the chamber floor.

