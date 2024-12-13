Left Menu

Shiv Sena Faces Off Against Government's 'One Nation One Election' Bill

Opposition criticism mounts as the Union Cabinet approves the controversial 'One Nation, One Election' bill. Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske voices criticism following endorsement by other NDA parties. Sanjay Raut lambasts it as a threat to democracy, spotlighting a growing divide over India's electoral future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:52 IST
Shiv Sena MP, Naresh Mhaske (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske declared on Friday that the Opposition remains predictably resistant to the government's decisions, following the Union Cabinet's endorsement of the 'One Nation One Election' bill.

Mhaske emphasized the Opposition's role as critics while affirming his party's intent to introduce the bill in the imminent session. Such stark comments were made in response to queries over the bill's reception.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut condemned the proposal as a dire threat to democratic structures, questioning the government's commitment to public opinion and democratic research. The bill has sparked a fierce debate among political factions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

