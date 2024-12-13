Impeachment Chaos: Dhankhar Amid Furor in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a dramatic session as opposition members initiated a move to impeach Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, sparking fierce debates with treasury benches. Dhankhar, addressing the uproar, stated that the campaign was not personal but an attack on the farmer community, reflecting the tensions of the session.

The House proceedings had to be adjourned shortly after they began, amid ongoing disruptions related to a no-trust notice and the Adani controversy. In response, Dhankhar called upon key leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, to seek a resolution and emphasized his unwavering stance as a farmer's son defying any signs of weakness.

The atmosphere in Rajya Sabha grew more charged as BJP members highlighted historical grievances against Congress. Accusations flew regarding insult towards vice presidents and farmers, signaling deep-rooted political animosities. Despite the chaos, efforts continue to restore focus on vital discussions, including the anniversary of India's Constitution.

