Impeachment Chaos: Dhankhar Amid Furor in Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha experienced turmoil due to a motion to impeach Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, with clashes between opposition and treasury benches. Dhankhar, describing the campaign as against the farmer community, urged opposition leaders to collaborate in resolving the deadlock, stressing constitutional adherence.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha witnessed a dramatic session as opposition members initiated a move to impeach Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, sparking fierce debates with treasury benches. Dhankhar, addressing the uproar, stated that the campaign was not personal but an attack on the farmer community, reflecting the tensions of the session.
The House proceedings had to be adjourned shortly after they began, amid ongoing disruptions related to a no-trust notice and the Adani controversy. In response, Dhankhar called upon key leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, to seek a resolution and emphasized his unwavering stance as a farmer's son defying any signs of weakness.
The atmosphere in Rajya Sabha grew more charged as BJP members highlighted historical grievances against Congress. Accusations flew regarding insult towards vice presidents and farmers, signaling deep-rooted political animosities. Despite the chaos, efforts continue to restore focus on vital discussions, including the anniversary of India's Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by Opposition members over Adani controversy, violence in UP's Sambhal.
Parliament Disrupted Amid Adani Allegations & Opposition Protests
Controversial Waqf Extension Sparks Opposition Criticism
Parliament Adjourns as Adani Controversy Sparks Opposition Demands
Escalating Tensions: Syrian Opposition Seizes Territory Amid Renewed Conflict