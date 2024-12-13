Controversial Citizenship: Argentina's President Javier Milei Becomes an Italian Citizen

Italy has officially granted citizenship to Argentina's President Javier Milei, attributing the decision to his Italian heritage, according to a source familiar with the situation. This confirmation follows media speculation.

President Milei is currently in Rome, participating in events with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and attending the annual festival of her Brothers of Italy party. The move to bestow citizenship has incited backlash among Italian politicians and citizens, with some arguing that it highlights disparities in how citizenship is granted compared to children of migrants born in the country.

Under Italy's blood-tie citizenship laws, descendants of Italian nationals, like Milei, enjoy a more straightforward path to citizenship than those who migrate or are born in Italy to foreign parents. Advocacy groups have suggested a referendum for more lenient citizenship terms, opposed by Meloni's right-wing coalition. Political figures like +Europa party's Riccardo Magi have decried this as discriminatory amidst broader debates on the topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)