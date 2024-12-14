Argentina Demands Release of Detained Gendarmeria Officer in Venezuela

Argentina has issued a strong condemnation over the alleged arbitrary detention of a Gendarmeria officer in Venezuela, demanding his immediate release. The officer, Nahuel Agustin Gallo, was reportedly arrested after crossing from Colombia, igniting diplomatic discord.

The Argentine government declared that Gallo was detained without proper cause and described the arrest as a violation of his fundamental rights. In a forceful statement, they insisted on swift action, warning Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of potential consequences.

This incident further strains the fraught relations between Argentina's far-right government and socialist Venezuela. The situation is compounded by Argentina hosting Venezuelan opposition aides under what they describe as siege conditions.

