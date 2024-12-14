Left Menu

Argentina Demands Release of Detained Gendarmeria Officer in Venezuela

Argentina has condemned the detention of Gendarmeria officer Nahuel Agustin Gallo in Venezuela, appealing for his prompt release. The officer was reportedly detained upon entering from Colombia without valid justification, raising tensions between Argentina's and Venezuela's governments, who already have strained relations.

Argentina has issued a strong condemnation over the alleged arbitrary detention of a Gendarmeria officer in Venezuela, demanding his immediate release. The officer, Nahuel Agustin Gallo, was reportedly arrested after crossing from Colombia, igniting diplomatic discord.

The Argentine government declared that Gallo was detained without proper cause and described the arrest as a violation of his fundamental rights. In a forceful statement, they insisted on swift action, warning Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro of potential consequences.

This incident further strains the fraught relations between Argentina's far-right government and socialist Venezuela. The situation is compounded by Argentina hosting Venezuelan opposition aides under what they describe as siege conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

