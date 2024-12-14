Left Menu

Congress Accuses PM Modi of Lowering Debate Standards in Parliament

Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticizes PM Modi for personal attacks during parliamentary speeches, urging him to emulate Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's decorum. The Congress comments precede Modi's expected response on India's Constitution's 75th anniversary debate. Priyanka Gandhi and Defence Minister Singh emphasize the Constitution's civilizational roots and multi-party contributions.

In a charged statement on Saturday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of degrading the quality of parliamentary debate by making personal remarks. Tagore called for Modi to respond to ongoing discussions with the same respect and dignity demonstrated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Anticipation mounts as Prime Minister Modi is set to address the Parliament on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. Congress leaders like Imran Masood are poised to participate, emphasizing the protective shield provided by the Constitution, echoing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's sentiments in previous discussions.

The Constitution debate saw fiery exchanges, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighting the document's historical significance and cultural roots. Singh criticized efforts to politicize the Constitution's legacy, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the government's attempts to undermine constitutional protections in her Lok Sabha debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

