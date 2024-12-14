Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Opposition Leader Challenges South Korean President

The floor leader of South Korea's main opposition party has labeled President Yoon Suk Yeol as the nation's greatest risk, highlighting the political tension as parliament prepares to vote on Yoon's impeachment.

Updated: 14-12-2024 13:04 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a bold statement, Park Chan-dae, the floor leader of South Korea's main opposition party, identified President Yoon Suk Yeol as the country's primary risk.

This assertion comes at a critical juncture, just as parliament is set to vote on the impeachment of the President.

The remarks underscore a period of significant political tension in South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

