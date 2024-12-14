Left Menu

Political Showdown: Paswan Criticizes Gandhi, Lok Sabha Erupts Over Constitution and Caste Census

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized Rahul Gandhi's stance on the caste census, accusing him of enjoying power without action. Meanwhile, Gandhi argued for constitutional protections and promised a caste census, contrasting past government inaction with the current political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:14 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress leader and his family of relishing the perks of power without taking tangible actions like conducting a caste census. Paswan's comments came in response to Gandhi's recent speech on constitutional ideals.

Paswan questioned Gandhi's new promises, citing Congress's long reign since independence without implementing a caste census. He argued that promises change once political positions shift. "Rahul Gandhi and his family have never done anything beyond enjoying power privileges," Paswan alleged.

In contrast, Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha critiqued the central government's policies, accusing it of curtailing youth opportunities. Gandhi reinforced his commitment to a caste census and defending constitutional values, likening the political scenario to a historic battle and emphasizing the need for 'new development'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

