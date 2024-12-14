Left Menu

Parliament Impeaches President Yoon Amidst Political Turmoil

South Korea's parliament has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial martial law decree. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo takes over as acting president, amidst national and international reactions. The Constitutional Court will decide Yoon's fate within 180 days, potentially leading to a national election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:20 IST
Parliament Impeaches President Yoon Amidst Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events in South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached by the country's parliament. This decision follows a controversial martial law decree that sparked massive public protests and a significant decline in his approval rating.

Following the parliamentary vote, which passed by a significant margin, Yoon's presidential authority was immediately suspended, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stepping in as acting president. The Constitutional Court now has a period of 180 days to decide whether Yoon will be dismissed from office or reinstated.

The international community has taken heed, with U.S. and Japanese officials noting the importance of stability in the region. Meanwhile, Yoon remains steadfast, denying charges of rebellion and emphasizing his commitment to governance, even as his supporters prepare for legal battles ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024