Parliament Impeaches President Yoon Amidst Political Turmoil

In a dramatic turn of events in South Korea, President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached by the country's parliament. This decision follows a controversial martial law decree that sparked massive public protests and a significant decline in his approval rating.

Following the parliamentary vote, which passed by a significant margin, Yoon's presidential authority was immediately suspended, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stepping in as acting president. The Constitutional Court now has a period of 180 days to decide whether Yoon will be dismissed from office or reinstated.

The international community has taken heed, with U.S. and Japanese officials noting the importance of stability in the region. Meanwhile, Yoon remains steadfast, denying charges of rebellion and emphasizing his commitment to governance, even as his supporters prepare for legal battles ahead.

