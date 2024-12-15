South Korea's Political Turmoil: Calls for Swift Constitutional Court Decision

South Korea's political landscape is in upheaval following an impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has called for the Constitutional Court to expedite its ruling on Yoon's removal, warning that delays could exacerbate national instability.

Parliament's decision to impeach Yoon stems from his brief enactment of martial law, which lasted just six hours but has had lasting impacts, halting diplomatic efforts and unsettling financial markets. In response, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has assumed presidential duties, although his appointment has drawn criticism for inadequate preventive measures.

Lee proposes establishing a national council to facilitate government and National Assembly collaboration, emphasizing bipartisan efforts to navigate the current political crisis. Despite calls to impeach Han, Lee asserts that avoiding additional political turmoil is crucial for South Korea's recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)