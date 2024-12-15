Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: Acting President Han Steps Up to the Challenge

In the wake of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, acting President Han Duck-soo assures allies and financial markets of stability. Han reaffirmed strategic policies and alliance with the U.S. amid North Korea's threats. Economic concerns persist, necessitating efficient interim governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:17 IST
Han Duck-soo

Following the impeachment and suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol, acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo has moved to reassure both international allies and financial markets. Han conducted a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden to affirm South Korea's stable foreign and security policies despite the turmoil, as per statements from both the White House and Han's office.

Demonstrators gathered outside the National Assembly building following Yoon's impeachment, while Han is tasked with maintaining the South Korea-U.S. alliance and ensuring national security. Simultaneously, diplomatic partners watch closely, anxious about potential threats from North Korea.

As the country's political landscape remains uncertain until a Constitutional Court decision or new elections, economic pressures intensify. Calls for supplementary budgets to support the economy and address domestic consumption lowlights highlight the emerging need for strategic interim governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

