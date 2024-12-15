South Korea's Political Turmoil: Acting President Han Steps Up to the Challenge

Following the impeachment and suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol, acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo has moved to reassure both international allies and financial markets. Han conducted a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden to affirm South Korea's stable foreign and security policies despite the turmoil, as per statements from both the White House and Han's office.

Demonstrators gathered outside the National Assembly building following Yoon's impeachment, while Han is tasked with maintaining the South Korea-U.S. alliance and ensuring national security. Simultaneously, diplomatic partners watch closely, anxious about potential threats from North Korea.

As the country's political landscape remains uncertain until a Constitutional Court decision or new elections, economic pressures intensify. Calls for supplementary budgets to support the economy and address domestic consumption lowlights highlight the emerging need for strategic interim governance.

