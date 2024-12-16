Sena MLA Resigns After Being Snubbed in Cabinet Expansion
Narendra Bhondekar, a Shiv Sena MLA, resigned from all party posts after not being included in the Maharashtra cabinet, despite being promised a position by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Bhondekar aimed to become the guardian minister for Bhandara district, highlighting issues born from having an outsider in the role for years.
In a turn of political developments, Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar has tendered his resignation from all party roles, citing disappointment for being left out of the recent Maharashtra cabinet expansion.
Bhondekar, who served as the deputy leader for eastern Vidarbha districts, expressed his displeasure to reporters in Bhandara. Despite assurances from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for a cabinet berth, Bhondekar found himself excluded from the list.
The MLA aspired to become the guardian minister for Bhandara district to address longstanding challenges due to having an external guardian minister. The resignation comes after the cabinet saw the induction of 39 Mahayuti alliance legislators under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
