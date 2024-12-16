Sena MLA Resigns After Being Snubbed in Cabinet Expansion

In a turn of political developments, Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar has tendered his resignation from all party roles, citing disappointment for being left out of the recent Maharashtra cabinet expansion.

Bhondekar, who served as the deputy leader for eastern Vidarbha districts, expressed his displeasure to reporters in Bhandara. Despite assurances from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for a cabinet berth, Bhondekar found himself excluded from the list.

The MLA aspired to become the guardian minister for Bhandara district to address longstanding challenges due to having an external guardian minister. The resignation comes after the cabinet saw the induction of 39 Mahayuti alliance legislators under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)