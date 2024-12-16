Mungantiwar's Omission Sparks Speculation in Maharashtra Cabinet Shuffle
Sudhir Mungantiwar, a senior BJP leader from Maharashtra, was unexpectedly excluded from the ministerial list in the latest cabinet expansion, prompting questions about internal party dynamics. While he insists he isn't upset, Chief Minister Fadnavis hinted at a potential new role for him in the BJP's plans.
In a surprising twist, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Maharashtra, Sudhir Mungantiwar, found himself unexpectedly cut from the ministerial list following the cabinet expansion under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Initially rumored to be included, Mungantiwar was notably absent from the newly sworn-in ministers.
Despite his exclusion, Mungantiwar maintains his composure, emphasizing his dedication to serving his constituency and the BJP. Devendra Fadnavis hinted the possibility of assigning Mungantiwar another significant role within the party, suggesting internal party dynamics are more nuanced than they appear.
Mungantiwar, a seven-time BJP MLA, met with prominent Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, indicating ongoing discussions and possible strategic maneuvering. As speculation over internal BJP strategies increases, Mungantiwar remains poised, awaiting his next assignment.
