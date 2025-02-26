Bihar Cabinet Expansion: BJP Strengthens Hold with New Ministerial Inductions

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expanded his cabinet, inducting seven new faces from the BJP, thereby increasing the council of ministers to 36, the maximum permissible in the state. This strategic move comes ahead of the elections, scheduled for later this year.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Among the new ministers, notable faces include Jibesh Kumar, who rejoined the cabinet after leaving it in August 2022, and others like Sanjay Saraogi and Sunil Kumar, indicating a strategic alignment with influential communities.

This cabinet reshuffle is seen as a calculated step to strengthen BJP's base in key regions and communities, particularly the upper castes, who have been loyal voters. The shift occurred following a BJP core group meeting, indicating orchestrated political positioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)