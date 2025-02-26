Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War: Bihar Cabinet Expansion Sparks Controversy

The recent expansion of the Bihar cabinet, involving seven BJP members, has been termed a 'diversion tactic' by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. She alleges a battle for supremacy between BJP and JDU. Meanwhile, new ministers express optimism for development, believing the experience will benefit the government and the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:27 IST
Political Tug-of-War: Bihar Cabinet Expansion Sparks Controversy
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent expansion of the Bihar cabinet has been labeled a 'diversion tactic' by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who claims there's an ongoing 'battle for supremacy' between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) in Bihar. Amidst political tensions, questions have been raised about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government's contributions to the welfare of marginalized communities in the state.

The cabinet expansion saw seven BJP MLAs, including Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, and Raju Kumar Singh, taking oath as ministers. Expressing contentment about his induction, Singh conveyed his pride and concern over accountability. He was optimistic about the NDA's prospects, predicting a sweeping victory in the upcoming elections, significantly reducing opposition seat count.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal echoed sentiments of development, underscoring the experience brought by the newly inducted ministers. Jaiswal also announced his resignation from the Revenue Minister post to adhere to the party's 'One Person, One Post' principle, highlighting the BJP's internal disciplinary measures. Bihar's assembly elections are anticipated in October-November this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025