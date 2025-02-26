Political Tug-of-War: Bihar Cabinet Expansion Sparks Controversy

The recent expansion of the Bihar cabinet has been labeled a 'diversion tactic' by Congress leader Supriya Shrinate, who claims there's an ongoing 'battle for supremacy' between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) in Bihar. Amidst political tensions, questions have been raised about Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government's contributions to the welfare of marginalized communities in the state.

The cabinet expansion saw seven BJP MLAs, including Sanjay Saraogi, Sunil Kumar, and Raju Kumar Singh, taking oath as ministers. Expressing contentment about his induction, Singh conveyed his pride and concern over accountability. He was optimistic about the NDA's prospects, predicting a sweeping victory in the upcoming elections, significantly reducing opposition seat count.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal echoed sentiments of development, underscoring the experience brought by the newly inducted ministers. Jaiswal also announced his resignation from the Revenue Minister post to adhere to the party's 'One Person, One Post' principle, highlighting the BJP's internal disciplinary measures. Bihar's assembly elections are anticipated in October-November this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)