Kejriwal Boosts Outreach to Women as Delhi Elections Loom

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is intensifying his outreach efforts ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 2025, with a particular focus on women voters.

During a padyatra in Delhi's Badarpur constituency on Monday, Kejriwal referenced a survey indicating that 60% of women in the capital plan to vote for his party. Kejriwal appealed to the remaining 40% to join his camp, acknowledging a need to address shortcomings preventing their support.

Last week, Kejriwal launched the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna,' a scheme promising monthly financial assistance to women, which he said would be increased post-elections. Criticizing the BJP for development delays in areas like Badarpur, where BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is MLA, Kejriwal promised to complete pending projects. As the AAP announced candidates for the upcoming elections, including Ram Singh Netaji for Badarpur, Kejriwal and party leaders continue padyatras to strengthen their voter base.

