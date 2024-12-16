Left Menu

Congress Blasts Wealth Inequality Under NDA Rule

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the NDA government for favoring capitalists, leading to severe wealth inequality. Highlighting socio-economic issues, he emphasized three challenges: communalism, autocracy, and economic disparity. NDA's failure in initiatives like doubling farmers' income was underscored during a Rajya Sabha debate on India's Constitution.

In a fiery session at the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala sharply criticized the NDA government, accusing it of enriching capitalists and exacerbating wealth inequality in India. Surjewala alleged that while the nation's wealth is concentrated among a mere one percent of its population, everyday citizens grapple with economic hardships.

During the debate on India's constitutional journey, Surjewala lamented the fate of farmers earning just Rs 27 daily compared to industrial magnates accumulating Rs 1,400 crore each day. The Congress leader referenced Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar's concerns about socio-economic inequality, framing it as detrimental to democracy.

Highlighting three core issues—communalism, autocracy, and economic disparity—Surjewala criticized the Modi administration's failures, including unfulfilled promises of doubling farm income and bridging the wealth gap. BJP representatives countered, defending their record and questioning the Congress's interpretation of secularism.

