Tensions Rise as BRS MLAs Protest Farmer Arrests in Telangana

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs, including KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, protested farmer arrests in Telangana's Assembly, criticizing the government's actions. They demand the withdrawal of cases against farmers. In response, TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud defended the state's efforts, highlighting rural development priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 23:50 IST
Tensions Rise as BRS MLAs Protest Farmer Arrests in Telangana
BRS leaders protest over arrest of farmers from Lagcherla village. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs took a stand in the Telangana Assembly premises on Monday, protesting the arrest of farmers from Lagcherla village. Led by Working President KT Rama Rao and MLA Harish Rao, the protestors wielded placards and chanted slogans to condemn the Telangana government's actions.

KT Rama Rao openly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration, accusing it of jailing over 40 farmers from the CM's own constituency for bruising his ego. He emphasized that prioritizing tourism over farmers' welfare was unacceptable and demanded the withdrawal of cases against farmers.

MLA Harish Rao echoed the criticism, alleging that tribal farmers were tortured in jail. He stressed the urgency of addressing the matter in the Assembly, rather than focusing on tourism-related subjects. However, Congress MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud countered the BRS leaders, arguing that the BRS party had undermined state infrastructure over the past decade, defending CM Revanth Reddy's commitment to rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

