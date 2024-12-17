Germany's Role in Future Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire

Germany is expected to play a significant role in securing a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, according to German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Dismissing speculation about European troops on Ukrainian soil, Pistorius highlighted that discussions were premature, with no negotiations or ceasefire in sight. He emphasized Germany's potential involvement would depend on the conditions of any ceasefire agreement.

Pistorius stressed the importance of both Russia and Ukraine's acceptance of any peacekeeping mandate, acknowledging that many questions remain unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)