Germany's Role in Future Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius indicated Germany may play a significant role in securing a future ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Though speculations grow regarding European involvement, precise details remain uncertain until negotiations progress and both Ukraine and Russia agree on a peace mandate.

Updated: 17-12-2024 03:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 03:48 IST
Germany is expected to play a significant role in securing a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, according to German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Dismissing speculation about European troops on Ukrainian soil, Pistorius highlighted that discussions were premature, with no negotiations or ceasefire in sight. He emphasized Germany's potential involvement would depend on the conditions of any ceasefire agreement.

Pistorius stressed the importance of both Russia and Ukraine's acceptance of any peacekeeping mandate, acknowledging that many questions remain unanswered.

