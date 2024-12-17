Trump's Legal Blitz: Defamation Lawsuits and Media Accountability

In a bold legal move, President-elect Donald Trump has filed numerous lawsuits against media entities like the Des Moines Register and CBS News, claiming defamation and election interference. The legal action casts a spotlight on Trump's continuing feud with the media landscape.

Filed in Polk County, the suit argues for accountability in what Trump describes as 'brazen election interference' by the Des Moines Register and its pollster, J. Ann Selzer. The criticism stems from a poll showing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris leading Trump in Iowa.

Besides drawing media scrutiny, these lawsuits raise concerns about the potential chilling effects on press freedoms, even as U.S. laws continue to robustly protect journalistic endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)