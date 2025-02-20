Trump Questions U.S. Foreign Spending Amid Critique of Foreign Election Interference

In a pointed address at the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami, Florida, former President Donald Trump cast doubt on the United States' $21 million spending on boosting voter turnout in India. Trump drew comparisons to the controversy surrounding foreign interference in domestic elections, questioning the necessity of this expenditure abroad.

Highlighting economic and trade relations, Trump criticized India's high tariffs on American goods and questioned the need for such significant financial outlays in a foreign election, despite expressing respect for India and its leadership. He remarked on the disparity in how such expenditures are viewed compared to minimal foreign spending in the U.S.

Shifting focus to global conflicts, Trump lambasted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of manipulating the U.S. for billions in funding for an ongoing war he deemed 'unwinnable' and claimed the effort lacked financial return. Trump highlighted discrepancies in U.S. and European contributions to Ukraine, calling it a poor strategic investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)