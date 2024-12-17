Italy's Controversial Diplomatic Move in Syria: A Strategic Step or Misjudgment?

Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has stood firm against criticism regarding her decision to appoint an ambassador to Syria, defying expectations prior to the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad. She expressed readiness to engage with Syria's new government.

In July, Italy made headlines as the only Group of Seven (G7) member to have reopened its embassy in Damascus, a move that came under fire after the Assad regime's collapse. Critics argue this step appeared as an attempt to reconcile with the ousted president.

During a parliamentary debate, Democratic Party lawmaker Giuseppe Provenzano accused Meloni's administration of working to normalize relations with Assad. However, Meloni clarified that maintaining an embassy did not equate to recognition of Assad's rule, and emphasized Italy's role in regional stabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)