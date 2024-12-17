Left Menu

Italy's Controversial Diplomatic Move in Syria: A Strategic Step or Misjudgment?

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni defends her decision to appoint an ambassador to Syria before the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. Italy, the only G7 member to have reopened its embassy in Damascus since 2012, faces criticism for allegedly normalizing relations with the Assad regime.

17-12-2024
Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, has stood firm against criticism regarding her decision to appoint an ambassador to Syria, defying expectations prior to the downfall of President Bashar al-Assad. She expressed readiness to engage with Syria's new government.

In July, Italy made headlines as the only Group of Seven (G7) member to have reopened its embassy in Damascus, a move that came under fire after the Assad regime's collapse. Critics argue this step appeared as an attempt to reconcile with the ousted president.

During a parliamentary debate, Democratic Party lawmaker Giuseppe Provenzano accused Meloni's administration of working to normalize relations with Assad. However, Meloni clarified that maintaining an embassy did not equate to recognition of Assad's rule, and emphasized Italy's role in regional stabilization.

