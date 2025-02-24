Trump Leads G7 Talks to End Ukraine Conflict

In a recent effort to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump participated in a conference call with Group of Seven (G7) leaders, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron. The leaders emphasized the collective aim of ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Trump.

Following the call, Trump utilized his social media platform, Truth Social, to share insights about the discussions. He announced that he is engaged in serious negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The primary focus is on reaching a resolution to the war and establishing economic development initiatives between the United States and Russia.

Trump's discussions with Putin suggest potential diplomatic advancements that could lead to significant economic partnerships. The talks represent a pivotal moment in diplomatic efforts aiming to restore peace and encourage global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)