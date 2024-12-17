Left Menu

Historic Move: Netanyahu's Bold Step into Syrian Territory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a historic visit to Syrian territory, marking the first instance of a sitting Israeli leader entering the area. The visit occurred in a newly established buffer zone following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Israel intends to maintain its presence for strategic security purposes.

In a significant and unprecedented move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered Syrian territory on Tuesday. This marked the first time a current Israeli leader has ventured into Syria, into the buffer zone established by Israel days after the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Israeli Premier, along with Defence Minister Israel Katz, visited Mount Hermon's peak, located within Syrian territory. Katz emphasized the need for Israel to maintain a fortified presence in the buffer zone to secure its strategic interests, especially from potential threats in the volatile region.

The 400-square-kilometre buffer zone, which Israel aims to control, separates Syria and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. Although created by the UN post-1973 Mideast war, the zone's Israeli occupation remains controversial and is recognized only by the United States.

