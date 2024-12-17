Left Menu

K T Rama Rao Challenges Legal Allegations Amidst Political Fervor

K T Rama Rao, a BRS leader in Telangana, faces legal allegations over alleged irregularities during the previous BRS regime concerning a Formula-E race. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has permitted filing a case against him. Raman Rao vows to confront these issues legally while criticizing the state's Congress government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-12-2024 23:49 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 23:49 IST
Rama Rao
  • Country:
  • India

K T Rama Rao, a prominent leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, has been thrust into the spotlight following legal allegations related to the previous BRS regime's handling of a Formula-E race.

On Tuesday, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma approved the filing of a case against Rama Rao over these alleged irregularities, prompting the BRS working president to announce his readiness to face the charges legally.

In a spirited post on X, Rama Rao criticized the current Congress government for allegedly failing to secure central funds while focusing on legal actions. He has also publicly called for deliberation in the Legislative Assembly, addressing both public concerns and the alleged accusations against the BRS government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

