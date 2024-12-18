K Kavitha Criticizes Telangana Government's Musi River Project

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha has voiced her strong opposition to the Telangana government's beautification initiative for the Musi River. She has accused the 'corrupt' Congress regime of attempting to displace underprivileged residents living in the vicinity of the river to benefit real estate developers.

K Kavitha further criticized the government's plan to demolish over 16,000 houses along the riverbanks without a clear strategy. She challenged the authorities, claiming they misled the public by asserting that no comprehensive project report was created for the Musi River development effort. Kavitha emphasized the government's lack of transparency as thousands reside around the Musi River.

The BRS leader also called out the state government's move to secure a Rs 4,000 crore loan without providing detailed project information. This criticism comes as the Telangana administration plans to revitalise historic buildings near the Musi River to boost tourism, an initiative announced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

(With inputs from agencies.)