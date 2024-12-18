Seoul's Strategic Manoeuvre Amid Political Tumult
Amid South Korea's political upheaval, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul is laying plans for potential nuclear talks with North Korea alongside U.S. President-elect Trump. At a media briefing, Cho discussed diplomatic moves post-martial law attempt and emphasized readiness for dialogue, while managing uncertainty with the U.S.
As South Korea grapples with political instability, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul is preparing a roadmap for potential nuclear discussions with North Korea under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. During a rare joint news conference, Cho addressed the disruption caused by the recent political turmoil and reassured Seoul's allies.
Minister Cho highlighted the establishment of strong communication channels with Trump's team, but acknowledged that the martial law attempt weakened momentum. A roadmap is being crafted for possible future talks, marking Trump's attention to the North Korean nuclear issue, despite the suspension of dialogue with Pyongyang.
While managing domestic upheaval and financial uncertainty, Seoul faces challenges in navigating future relations with the U.S. under Trump. As Yoon Suk Yeol awaits a critical constitutional decision, U.S. officials have criticized the martial law move, emphasizing the resilience of democratic institutions amid crises.
