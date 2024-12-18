Tensions Rise Over Controversial Funeral in Tamil Nadu

In a pointed critique, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took aim at the INDIA alliance and its constituent, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), for permitting the funeral procession of SA Basha in Tamil Nadu. Basha, who founded the Al-Ummar outfit and was implicated in the 1998 Coimbatore blasts, passed away while on parole.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla expressed his outrage on social media platform X, condemning the state government's actions and accusing it of granting Basha a state-sponsored 'martyr' status. He claimed the INDIA alliance was prioritizing 'vote bank security' over national security.

The controversy intensified as Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai accused the DMK government of engaging in 'minority appeasement.' However, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan defended the decision, arguing that the procession was a family right and not a state matter.

