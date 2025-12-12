Left Menu

BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK Government of Suppressing Major Corruption Scandals

BJP Tamil Nadu President, K Annamalai, accused the DMK government of ignoring corruption complaints from the Enforcement Directorate concerning Minister KN Nehru. Annamalai claims the ED flagged scams totaling over Rs 1,900 crore, but no action has been taken, highlighting alleged governance failures in the state.

12-12-2025
Tamil Nadu BJP leader K.Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai has launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, alleging they have deliberately suppressed significant corruption cases flagged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). During a press briefing in Coimbatore, Annamalai called for the immediate registration of FIRs against Minister KN Nehru and his associates over alleged scams running into several crores.

Citing documents, Annamalai claimed the ED had communicated twice to the state's Director General of Police, first in October 2025 with a report exposing a Rs 888-crore recruitment scam, and again in December with evidence of a larger Rs 1,020-crore scandal. The ED documents, purportedly detailed under Section 66 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, included specific allegations of bribes exchanged for recruitment processes and contracts.

Annamalai accused the Tamil Nadu Police of inaction despite the comprehensive evidence provided by the ED. He alleged that corruption trails included funds traced to Dubai and pointed to communications supporting these claims. The BJP, under Annamalai's leadership, has criticized the Tamil Nadu administration for malfunctioning governance, demanding urgent legal action to resolve these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

