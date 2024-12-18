Left Menu

Marine Le Pen Gears Up for Potential Early Presidential Election

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is preparing for a possible early presidential election, claiming President Emmanuel Macron's influence is waning. Le Pen, who has progressively mainstreamed her National Rally party, faces political challenges, including EU funding misuse allegations. Despite Macron's resistance, political dynamics are shifting in France.

Updated: 18-12-2024 17:10 IST
Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced her preparation for an anticipated early presidential election. Le Pen claims President Emmanuel Macron's term is nearing its end, citing his decreased influence both domestically and within the European Union.

Le Pen survived accusations regarding the misuse of European Union funds, asserting the case is politically motivated. If convicted, she risks a five-year ban from public office. Meanwhile, her National Rally party gained influence after Macron's call for parliamentary elections.

Despite facing political challenges, Le Pen holds discussions with France's new prime minister, Francois Bayrou. However, skepticism remains as critics question his crisis management abilities. France awaits potential political shifts amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

