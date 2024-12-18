Left Menu

KTR Calls for Debate on Formula E Controversy in Telangana Assembly

BRS Working President KTR urges Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to hold a public debate in the state assembly regarding allegations against the previous government over Formula E race. KTR defends the event as beneficial to Telangana's economy and accuses the current administration of political vendetta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 17:56 IST
KTR Calls for Debate on Formula E Controversy in Telangana Assembly
Bharatiya Rashtra Samiti working president K T Rama Rao (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, BRS Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has sent a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging a discussion on the Formula E racing issue during the state's assembly session, as announced in a press release.

KTR criticized the current Telangana government's allegations against the previous BRS government, specifically targeting him, with respect to the Formula E race conducted in 2023. He raised concerns over leaks from the Chief Minister's Office hinting at allegations and potential legal actions related to the race.

Highlighting the economic benefits brought by the race, KTR accused the ruling Congress government of spreading false information for political gain, insisting on the transparency of the agreement and calling for a factual debate in the assembly to clear doubts among the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024