KTR Calls for Debate on Formula E Controversy in Telangana Assembly

In a recent development, BRS Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has sent a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, urging a discussion on the Formula E racing issue during the state's assembly session, as announced in a press release.

KTR criticized the current Telangana government's allegations against the previous BRS government, specifically targeting him, with respect to the Formula E race conducted in 2023. He raised concerns over leaks from the Chief Minister's Office hinting at allegations and potential legal actions related to the race.

Highlighting the economic benefits brought by the race, KTR accused the ruling Congress government of spreading false information for political gain, insisting on the transparency of the agreement and calling for a factual debate in the assembly to clear doubts among the public.

