Rajasthan Minister Revives Phone Tapping Allegations Amid Political Controversy

Rajasthan's Agriculture Minister, Kirodi Lal Meena, has renewed allegations that he is under surveillance, claiming his phone is tapped and he is being monitored by CID authorities. The latest assertions were made during a public event in Sanchore.

These statements come shortly after the Rajasthan Assembly witnessed Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, categorically denying any phone tapping of Meena by the state. Meena, however, remains adamant about his claims, citing previous instances of being tracked by government officials during his protest activities.

The controversy has led to a political standoff, with BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj reinforcing the government's position against the allegations, while Congress continues to leverage the issue to corner the ruling party.

