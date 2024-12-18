Tragic Loss Amidst Protest: UP Congress Worker Dies Allegedly Due to Police Brutality
A Congress worker, Prabhat Pandey, died during a protest near the UP Assembly, with claims of police brutality. UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai condemned the incident, demanding compensation from the Yogi government. Police reported no visible injuries on Pandey's body, and a post-mortem investigation is underway.
A tragic incident occurred during a Congress protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, resulting in the death of a party worker. The worker, identified as Prabhat Pandey from Gorakhpur, was brought to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.
Ajay Rai, the Chief of Uttar Pradesh Congress, claimed that Pandey's death was a result of police brutality, a charge that has stirred widespread outrage within the party. Rai demanded compensation from the state government for Pandey's family, including financial aid and a government job for one family member.
The protest was organized against the UP government's policies on farmer distress, unemployment, inflation, and law and order. However, heavily enforced barricades and traffic diversions hindered the movement of Congress workers towards the protest site.
Congress Accuses Yogi Government of Suppressing Dissent
