Left Menu

Tragic Loss Amidst Protest: UP Congress Worker Dies Allegedly Due to Police Brutality

A Congress worker, Prabhat Pandey, died during a protest near the UP Assembly, with claims of police brutality. UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai condemned the incident, demanding compensation from the Yogi government. Police reported no visible injuries on Pandey's body, and a post-mortem investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:08 IST
Tragic Loss Amidst Protest: UP Congress Worker Dies Allegedly Due to Police Brutality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred during a Congress protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, resulting in the death of a party worker. The worker, identified as Prabhat Pandey from Gorakhpur, was brought to the hospital but was declared dead upon arrival.

Ajay Rai, the Chief of Uttar Pradesh Congress, claimed that Pandey's death was a result of police brutality, a charge that has stirred widespread outrage within the party. Rai demanded compensation from the state government for Pandey's family, including financial aid and a government job for one family member.

The protest was organized against the UP government's policies on farmer distress, unemployment, inflation, and law and order. However, heavily enforced barricades and traffic diversions hindered the movement of Congress workers towards the protest site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024