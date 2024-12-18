Trump Critics Brace for Potential IRS Audits Amidst Political Tensions

Some critics of President-elect Donald Trump, who once served in his administration, are preparing for potential investigations into their tax records. Concerns are rising after Trump's history of ordering probes against perceived adversaries, Reuters reports.

While Trump has not openly discussed wielding the IRS for political revenge, many former officials are not taking chances. Mark Zaid, a lawyer for some of Trump's detractors, notes that audits could lead to significant emotional stress and financial burdens.

Criticism has surfaced about possible misuse of the IRS in previous administrations, including Nixon's. Former officials like John Brennan and Liz Cheney also find themselves within the crosshairs, reflecting on their past roles and decisions.

