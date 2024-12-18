Left Menu

Trump Critics Brace for Potential IRS Audits Amidst Political Tensions

Prominent critics of President-elect Donald Trump are taking precautions against possible IRS audits, fearing political retribution if Trump orders investigations into their tax records. Despite Trump's claims of no vindictive intentions, his past comments have spurred concerns among some former national security and intelligence officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:13 IST
Some critics of President-elect Donald Trump, who once served in his administration, are preparing for potential investigations into their tax records. Concerns are rising after Trump's history of ordering probes against perceived adversaries, Reuters reports.

While Trump has not openly discussed wielding the IRS for political revenge, many former officials are not taking chances. Mark Zaid, a lawyer for some of Trump's detractors, notes that audits could lead to significant emotional stress and financial burdens.

Criticism has surfaced about possible misuse of the IRS in previous administrations, including Nixon's. Former officials like John Brennan and Liz Cheney also find themselves within the crosshairs, reflecting on their past roles and decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

