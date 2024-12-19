Trump's Call to Block Government Funding Bill Raises Shutdown Fears

In a move that could provoke a partial government shutdown, President-elect Donald Trump urged lawmakers to veto a stopgap funding bill. The proposed legislation aims to secure government financing until March 14 and earmarks $100 billion for disaster relief.

Trump's opposition aligns with influential ally Elon Musk, Tesla's chief and a key political contributor, who condemned the bill. Their stance poses a significant hurdle for Congress, which faces a Friday deadline to maintain government operations.

Despite potential chaos, some House Republicans anticipate sufficient support for the measure. The bill's passage would demand a two-thirds majority due to internal GOP dissent, as the nation braces for possible disruptions during the holiday period.

