Trump's Call to Block Government Funding Bill Raises Shutdown Fears

President-elect Donald Trump opposes a stopgap funding bill, risking a partial government shutdown. The bill, backed by both parties, provides $100 billion for disaster relief. Trump's ally, Elon Musk, also rejects the proposal, complicating efforts to keep the government funded past the holiday season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 03:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 03:03 IST
In a move that could provoke a partial government shutdown, President-elect Donald Trump urged lawmakers to veto a stopgap funding bill. The proposed legislation aims to secure government financing until March 14 and earmarks $100 billion for disaster relief.

Trump's opposition aligns with influential ally Elon Musk, Tesla's chief and a key political contributor, who condemned the bill. Their stance poses a significant hurdle for Congress, which faces a Friday deadline to maintain government operations.

Despite potential chaos, some House Republicans anticipate sufficient support for the measure. The bill's passage would demand a two-thirds majority due to internal GOP dissent, as the nation braces for possible disruptions during the holiday period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

