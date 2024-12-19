US Politics Unveiled: Power Games and Legal Battles

In a series of significant political developments, critics are voicing fears over President-elect Donald Trump's potential use of the IRS to target adversaries as he returns to the White House. Historical misuses of the IRS under past administrations underline these concerns, prompting officials to safeguard against financial probing.

In a landmark decision, Montana's top court has recognized citizen rights to a stable climate, invalidating laws that previously hindered climate considerations in energy permits. This ruling favors young environmental activists targeting fossil fuel emissions that threaten their future.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tackles challenges in his bid for the top US health position amidst concerns over his anti-vaccine stance. His senate tour progresses with mixed reactions while the Trump administration faces legal challenges, including accusations against CVS over illegal opioid prescriptions.

